Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 15

There are seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of choices when it comes to player props. Here’s a look at some of our favorites from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George over 4.5 assists vs. Warriors (-120)

George has settled into his role as a creator for the Clippers, and even the arrival of Russell Westbrook hasn’t kept him down in this category. The forward is averaging 5.2 assists per game and has gone over this line in three of the last five games. Back George to find his teammates often against Golden State’s defense struggling in road games this season.

James Harden under 21.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-125)

Harden has gone under this total in the last three games. He went under this number by three points in the last meeting with the Cavaliers, who are hoping to get a key win at home. Even though Cleveland is on the second night of a back-to-back, this team should have enough legs defensively to contain Harden Wednesday.

Desmond Bane over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Heat (-155)

The Heat are among the worst teams defensively when it comes to covering the three-point line this season, and that’s great news for Bane. The Grizzlies guard has hit the over on this line in just three of the last seven games, but he’s hit at least two triples in every game but one. Look for him to make that extra bucket from deep tonight against a soft perimeter defense in Miami.