NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 15

We’ve got seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, which gives us a decent selection when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings, $4,800

Barnes has been a solid presence for the Kings, averaging 25.3 DKFP per game this season. He’s hit 25+ DKFP in four of the last six games and gets a favorable matchup tonight in Chicago. The Bulls rank 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing combo forwards. In Sacramento’s high-powered offense, Barnes is a great value addition.

Wenyen Gabriel, Los Angeles Lakers, $3,700

15 minutes seems to be the fantasy threshold for Gabriel when it comes to relevance. He’s hit double-digit fantasy points in two of the last three games and should get a lot of playing time tonight with Anthony Davis ruled out. The Rockets won’t offer much resistance defensively, so Gabriel might be a sneaky good add to your lineup at this price point.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $3,900

The Mavericks have a lot of injuries heading into Wednesday’s contest, and Bullock is set to have a solid offensive role regardless of who ultimately gets ruled out. The sharpshooter also gets a great matchup with the lowly Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back set. Back him as a value play, especially with his upside, as this price point.