Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) will look to keep their momentum going when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) in a battle of two of the top teams in the East. The 76ers have won five in a row, while the Cavaliers have come out on top in their last two games.

Jalen McDaniels is questionable for the 76ers with a hip injury. Donovan Mitchell sat Tuesday’s game for injury management reasons, so he’s expected to be available tonight for Cleveland.

The 76ers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 222. Philadelphia is -140 on the monyeline while Cleveland is +120.

76ers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers +2.5

The 76ers have been great as the favorite this season, with a 27-20-1 ATS mark. However, they are just 9-8 ATS as the away favorite. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, have been a home juggernaut. They’ve gone 22-12-1 ATS as the home team and are 28-7 straight up. With Mitchell getting some extra rest, look for Cleveland to snap Philadelphia’s winning streak here with an important home victory.

Over/Under: Over 222

The last time these teams met, the total went over this line. Even though Cleveland tends to slow things down at home, the Cavaliers have gone over the total in their last three and four of their last five. Philadelphia is also trending over more often of late, hitting it in four of the last six games. With a relatively low number, take the over tonight.