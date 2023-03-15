Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) continue to stay afloat despite turmoil surrounding the franchise, and they’ll look to keep their winning ways going against the Miami Heat (37-33) Wednesday night. The Grizzlies have won three in a row, while Miami has been triumphant in four of its last six games.

Ja Morant is still out indefinitely for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams also remains out. Kyle Lowry is questionable for Miami with a knee injury.

The Heat are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 220. Miami is -175 on the moneyline, while Memphis is priced at +150.

Grizzlies vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +4

Memphis has covered the spread in three of its last five games with Morant out. The Grizzlies know how to play without their star point guard and are on a nice winning run at the moment. Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games and has been underwhelming at home this season with a 8-22-2 mark as the home favorite. Take the Grizzlies to cover Wednesday.

Over/Under: Over 220

The Grizzlies and Heat both rank near the middle of the league in points per game over the last five. Memphis has gone under the total in three of its last five, but the average line there was 225.9. Miami has gone over the total in four of its last five with the average line during that stretch coming in at 221.2. This is expected to be a relatively close contest and both teams should do their part in the over cashing on this lower number.