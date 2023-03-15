Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Sacramento Kings (40-27) will meet the Chicago Bulls (31-36) Wednesday night in a matchup of two teams heading in different directions. The Kings are 8-2 in their last 10 and appear to be set to snap their long playoff drought, while the Bulls sit just outside the play-in picture but have won two in a row.

There are no major injuries for either team on the day-to-day front. Lonzo Ball and Javonte Green remain out for the season for Chicago.

The Kings are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 237.5. Sacramento is -115 on the moneyline while Chicago is -105.

Kings vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1

Chicago tends to play to the level of its competition, so the Bulls should be able to remain competitive against the Kings tonight. Sacramento is 10-5 ATS as the road favorite and 20-12 ATS as the away team overall but the Bulls are 17-10-3 ATS after a win. Look for Chicago to have an inspired performance in front of its home crowd and cover tonight.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

The Kings are the top scoring team in the league over the last five games, while the Bulls rank in the middle of the pack. Look for Chicago to match Sacramento’s offensive punch tonight in an effort to keep this contest close. Take the over here.