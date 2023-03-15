 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Houston Rockets
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics looks on during a timeout against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on March 13, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics (47-22) will hope to bounce back from a loss when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) Wednesday night. The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are in a bit of a slump, while the Timberwolves have won three of their last five to stay in the thick of the West playoff picture.

Boston is intact on the day-to-day injury front. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid are questionable for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out but is resuming basketball activities and will return in the coming weeks.

The Celtics are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.5. Boston is -205 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +175.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +5

Minnesota is 17-19 ATS at home but that mark improves significantly to 10-4 ATS as a home underdog. Boston is 10-11 ATS after a loss and 14-15 ATS as a road favorite. Given the recent struggles the Celtics have had, take the Timberwolves to keep this close enough to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Both teams are averaging 120.2 points per game over the last five contests, which is tied for seventh in the league. The over should hit tonight, even on a slightly higher number.

