Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics (47-22) will hope to bounce back from a loss when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) Wednesday night. The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are in a bit of a slump, while the Timberwolves have won three of their last five to stay in the thick of the West playoff picture.

Boston is intact on the day-to-day injury front. Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid are questionable for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out but is resuming basketball activities and will return in the coming weeks.

The Celtics are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 233.5. Boston is -205 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is +175.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +5

Minnesota is 17-19 ATS at home but that mark improves significantly to 10-4 ATS as a home underdog. Boston is 10-11 ATS after a loss and 14-15 ATS as a road favorite. Given the recent struggles the Celtics have had, take the Timberwolves to keep this close enough to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Both teams are averaging 120.2 points per game over the last five contests, which is tied for seventh in the league. The over should hit tonight, even on a slightly higher number.