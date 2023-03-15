Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (36-33) meet the Los Angeles Clippers (36-33) in a primetime showdown with both teams tied for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The Warriors are coming off two home wins, while the Clippers have won their last three.

LA is intact on the day-to-day injury front. Jonathan Kuminga is probable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 237. LA is -135 on the moneyline while Golden State is +115.

Warriors vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

Even with Stephen Curry in the lineup, the Warriors have been horrendous on the road this season. They are 8-24 ATS on the road and 7-26 straight up. The culprit has been poor defense. The Clippers are just 12-12 ATS as a home favorite but they are 20-15 ATS after a win. Given Golden State’s road woes this season, take the Clippers to win and cover at home tonight.

Over/Under: Over 237

The lone matchup in LA this season series did go over this number, and Golden State’s porous road performances defensively suggest another over is on the way. After going under the total in seven straight games, the Warriors have gone over the total three times in the last four games with one push. The Clippers have gone under in four of their last six, but they should be primed to take advantage of Golden State’s lackluster road defense. Take the over, even on this high number.