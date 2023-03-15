Injury updates for Houston’s Marcus Sasser in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Houston Cougars have been named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. They finished the regular season with a 31-3 record, with their third loss coming in the American Athletic Conference Championship. The Cougars were one of the top teams in the nation throughout the season and will look to cut down the nets for the first time in school history.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser leads Houston into the tournament. He played in 33 regular season games and averaged 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. During the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, Sasser sustained a groin injury after an awkward slip on the floor and was unable to return.

Marcus Sasser injury updates

Sasser was initially deemed probably to return in the semifinals but then was ruled out at halftime. Houston took on Memphis in the conference championship game, and Sasser was considered a game-time decision. He ended up not playing, and head coach Kelvin Sampson had said that Sasser was getting treatment at the team hotel. Houston hasn’t announced his availability for the NCAA Tournament. The Cougars will start off facing No. 16 Northern Kentucky on Thursday, March 16 at 9:20 p.m. ET.

More Marcus Sasser on the floor here in Birmingham @KHOU #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9NfLCaiMtg — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 15, 2023