Injury updates for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks are going dancing for the 32nd year in a row. They won the Big 12 regular season title and finished with a 27-7 record. The Jayhawks fell to the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship game but still head to the 2023 NCAA Tournament as an At-Large team.

Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar has fit in well with Kansas this season. The senior guard played in 32 games and averaged 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals per game. The injury-prone McCullar was reportedly dealing with back spasms down the stretch of the season.

Kevin McCullar injury updates

McCullar felt his back flare up in the second half of the Jayhawks’ game against Iowa State in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The spasms were severe enough that they sidelined McCullar for the Big 12 Championship Game. He is currently listed as probable for the first game of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas looks to start its championship run as they face No. 16 Howard on Thursday, March 16 at 2 p.m. ET.