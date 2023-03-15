Injury updates for Miami forward Norchad Omier in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Miami Hurricanes are heading to the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament as an at-large team. They shared the regular season ACC title with Virginia and finished with a 25-7 overall record. The Hurricanes fell to Duke in the ACC tournament, 85-78, but have earned a 5-seed in the tournament.

Miami is known for its backcourt consisting of Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, who combined to average 31.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game. The team’s best forward is sophomore Norchad Omier. He played in 32 games this season and averaged 13.6 points, 9.7 boards and 1.3 blocks per game. Unfortunately, in the ACC tournament game against Duke, Omier suffered an ankle injury after landing awkwardly.

Norchad Omier injury updates

Omier was ruled out for the rest of the game. At the time of this writing, we haven’t gotten much of an update on his status. The team’s Twitter account did say that he didn’t break his ankle, but he is considered questionable for the first game of March Madness.

Miami will face No. 12 Drake on Friday, March 17 at 7:25 p.m. ET.