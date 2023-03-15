Injury updates for Texas forward Timmy Allen in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 15 Colgate Raiders in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16 after winning the Big 12 Conference Championship. They had to play much of the conference tournament without leading rebounder Timmy Allen, but Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry said that he expects the forward to be back at 100% for the first round game.

Timmy Allen injury updates

Allen last played in Texas’ final regular season game, a win over Kansas, before suffering a leg injury that kept him out for the length of the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns were still able to win in his absence, but his impending return to the court is big news ahead of March Madness.

Interim head coach Rodney Terry said he expected to have the big man back for the Longhorns opening round game against the Raiders. “We feel like we’re gonna have Timmy back at full capacity for Thursday,” he said. Allen leads the team in rebounds with 5.5 per game. He is second in assists at 3.5 per game and third in scoring on the team with 10.5 points a game.

Tip-off for Colgate-Texas is set for 7:25 p.m. on Thursday night.