Status of TCU center Eddie Lampkin in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 11 Arizona State or Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. They will be playing without center Eddie Lampkin, who averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Lampkin did not join the team in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament, and entered the transfer portal ahead of the NCAA Tournament. He will not be joining the Frogs in the Big Dance.

Eddie Lampkin injury updates

Reports of Lampkin’s intent to transfer emerged on Monday, along with allegations on social media from Lampkin and his mother Vanessa that TCU head coach Jamie Dixon made “racial remarks” that caused Lampkin to depart from the program.

The Eddie Lampkin-TCU saga has taken a turn. Screenshots from Lampkin’s IG alleges mistreatment and “racial” remarks. pic.twitter.com/0C5yvzrxDj — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 8, 2023

Dixon has been the Frogs’ head coach since 2016.

Lampkin also dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season. He is reportedly in discussions with multiple programs hoping to use his remaining two years of eligibility.