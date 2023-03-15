 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Status of TCU center Eddie Lampkin in 2023 NCAA Tournament

We’re providing all the latest updates for Eddie Lampkin in 2023 March Madness.

By Grace McDermott
NCAA Basketball: Texas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 11 Arizona State or Nevada in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17. They will be playing without center Eddie Lampkin, who averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Lampkin did not join the team in Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament, and entered the transfer portal ahead of the NCAA Tournament. He will not be joining the Frogs in the Big Dance.

Eddie Lampkin injury updates

Reports of Lampkin’s intent to transfer emerged on Monday, along with allegations on social media from Lampkin and his mother Vanessa that TCU head coach Jamie Dixon made “racial remarks” that caused Lampkin to depart from the program.

Dixon has been the Frogs’ head coach since 2016.

Lampkin also dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season. He is reportedly in discussions with multiple programs hoping to use his remaining two years of eligibility.

