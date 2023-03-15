Injury updates for Xavier forward Zach Freemantle in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers will face the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers fell just short of a Big East championship, losing to Marquette in their final game.

Zach Freemantle injury updates

Forward Zach Freemantle has not played since January 28, and he will not be able to return this season. Freemantle has been dealing with a foot injury, and it was announced ahead of the Big East Conference Tournament that he would need to undergo surgery on his foot.

He led the team in rebounding while he was playing, adding 8.1 boards per game, and was the second-leading scorer on the team with 15.2 points per game. Xavier has adjusted to his absence after nearly two months without him, so his absence shouldn’t make a huge difference in their ability to play their usual basketball in the coming weeks.