Injury updates for Baylor guard Langston Love in 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 Baylor Bears take on the No. 14 UCSB Gauchos on Friday, March 17 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Guard Langston Love is questionable for the game.

Langston Love injury updates

Love suffered an eye injury back on February 27 in the Bears’ matchup against Oklahoma State. He has not played since, and will reportedly practice with the team in the coming days to determine whether or not he is fit to play in the first round.

Baylor's Langston Love (eye) will go through practices the next few days and then a determination will be made if he will be available for the Bears' first round NCAA Tournament game against UC Santa Barbara, per Scott Drew. Has not played since 2/27. Averages 6.6 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 14, 2023

Love averages 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for Baylor, and has been a major factor for the Bears on the defensive end of the court. He missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury and sat out of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, in which Baylor fell to Iowa State. His vision was impaired by the injury, so his return may depend heavily on how he performs in practice this week.

The UCSB-Baylor game is set for Friday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET.