Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15

We go over the schedule at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
A fan poses for a photo prior to a World Baseball Classic Pool D game between Team Nicaragua and Team Venezuela at loanDepot park on March 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule for Wednesday, March 15 sees the first quarterfinals matchup being played. Australia will take on Cuba, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against the Pool C runner-up or Pool D winner. The United States and the Dominican Republic are both playing important games on Wednesday, needing wins to write their name into the next stage of the tournament.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Wednesday, March 15

Australia vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal 1

Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: Cuba -315, Australia +260

Venezuela vs. Israel

Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Venezuela -2100, Israel +1000

Mexico vs. Canada

Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: Mexico -260, Canada +220

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

USA vs. Colombia

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

