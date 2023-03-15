Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15

The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule for Wednesday, March 15 sees the first quarterfinals matchup being played. Australia will take on Cuba, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against the Pool C runner-up or Pool D winner. The United States and the Dominican Republic are both playing important games on Wednesday, needing wins to write their name into the next stage of the tournament.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Wednesday, March 15
Australia vs. Cuba, Quarterfinal 1
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Odds: Cuba -315, Australia +260
Venezuela vs. Israel
Start time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: Venezuela -2100, Israel +1000
Mexico vs. Canada
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: Mexico -260, Canada +220
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
USA vs. Colombia
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live Stream
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD