‘Last minute’ bracket advice for 2023 March Madness

Don’t know which teams to pick in your bracket? We’ve got you covered with crunchtime strategy and advice via the DK Nation staff.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Head coach Mike Rhoades of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams celebrates after defeating Dayton Flyers to win the A10 Basketball Tournament Championship at Barclays Center on March 12, 2023 in New York City. Virginia Commonwealth Rams defeated Dayton Flyers 68-56. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

We’ve only got about 24 hours before the 2023 NCAA Tournament officially gets underway with the first round starting at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia. If you’re cramming in research for your competitive bracket pool or just looking for a little bit of insight into making picks for an office pool, here’s where you can go to find some “last minute” advice. Below is a compilation of advice, strategy and picks to help you fill out your bracket.

2023 March Madness bracket advice

Rapid reaction: Picks, predictions for 2023 March Madness bracket

Staff Writer Nick Simon picks every game for the NCAA Tournament following the release of the bracket on Selection Sunday.

Picking all 32 games in the first round

College Editor Collin Sherwin gives quick picks on every first-round matchup with some witty analysis.

Which No. 1 seed is most likely to lose first?

Senior Managing Editor Ben Zweiman goes through the top overall seeds and which team is most likely to bow out early in the tourney.

Darkhorses, sleeper team for West Region

Darkhorses, sleeper team for East Region

Darkhorses, sleeper team for Midwest Region

Darkhorses, sleeper team for South Region

We go over the darkhorse and sleeper teams from each region in the NCAA Tournament.

