‘Last minute’ bracket advice for 2023 March Madness

We’ve only got about 24 hours before the 2023 NCAA Tournament officially gets underway with the first round starting at 12:15 p.m. ET with No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia. If you’re cramming in research for your competitive bracket pool or just looking for a little bit of insight into making picks for an office pool, here’s where you can go to find some “last minute” advice. Below is a compilation of advice, strategy and picks to help you fill out your bracket.

2023 March Madness bracket advice

Staff Writer Nick Simon picks every game for the NCAA Tournament following the release of the bracket on Selection Sunday.

College Editor Collin Sherwin gives quick picks on every first-round matchup with some witty analysis.

Senior Managing Editor Ben Zweiman goes through the top overall seeds and which team is most likely to bow out early in the tourney.

We go over the darkhorse and sleeper teams from each region in the NCAA Tournament.