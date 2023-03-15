Grades for 2023 NFL free agency moves

NFL Free agency is in full swing and we’ve seen plenty of moves through the first two days of legal tampering. Some teams have been more involved than others, so we’ll go through a few of those teams and assign an early grade to their moves so far.

The defending NFC Champions have had a few losses early in free agency, with the biggest being DT Javon Hargrave, who went to the 49ers. They’ve also lost offensive tackle Andre Dillard, linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and free safety Marcus Epps, while running back Miles Sanders tweeted a thank you to the city of Philadelphia.

Philly was able to retain CB James Bradberry, C Jason Kelce, DT Brandon Graham, and RB Boston Scott, while bringing in oft-injured, but explosive running back Rashaad Penny.

The team is having trouble with CB Darius Slay who wants an extension and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson could still be gone in free agency.

Keeping Bradberry was a strong move, but it’s hard to grade their free agency very high with so many losses so far.

Grade: C-

San Francisco 49ers

Adding DT Javon Hargrave is huge, but they’ve also lost right tackle Mike McGlinchey and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The 49ers did re-sign center Jake Brendel and brought in QB Sam Darnold, which isn’t as bad as it sounds.

There is more to do for the 49ers, but so far the Hargrave addition makes this a successful free agency so far.

Grade: B+

The Broncos have made some good moves so far, adding right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was my sixth ranked free agent. But, they kept working, as they brought in defensive lineman Zach Allen, left guard Ben Powers, linebacker Alex Singleton and running back Samaje Perine, all players in my Top 100.

Losing defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones hurt, but their other moves have made up for it. So far, so good for Sean Payton’s new team.

Grade: A

Pretty much impossible to grade the Jets without taking into account their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, but I can say that they all get an F so far for dragging this thing out. Rodgers has reportedly asked for the Jets to add a few of his pals from the Packers and so far they’ve completed one of those signings with WR Allen Lazard. I like Lazard and he did play well with Rodgers, so it makes sense, but the Jets are getting pretty crowded at wide receiver.

Rodgers is a one or two year rental that may or may not get them over the hump, while they aren’t even in on Lamar Jackson for some reason. The Jets haven’t made many moves while they try to entice Rodgers, but they do have a strong core on defense and offense. Landing Rodgers does make them a contender, but until they do, I’ll give them an F for annoying me.

Grade: F

The Cowboys have been making moves, including re-signing ILB Leighton Vander Esch, trading for CB Stephon Gilmore, re-signing SS Donovan Wilson. They did lose left guard Connor McGovern and will need to bring in some more help on the line this offseason. They also franchise tagged Tony Pollard, which was a good move at a good price for their starting running back in 2023.

Overall, I like their start to this offseason. We’ll see if they can keep it up.

Grade: B+