2023 Valspar Championship TV schedule: TV channel, live stream options for watching PGA TOUR event

The NCAA Tournament will keep a lot of eyes occupied this weekend, but the PGA TOUR will also be in action when you need a break from the basketball. The TOUR is in Florida for the 2023 Valspar Championship, which will wrap up the its Florida schedule. The tournament starts on Thursday, March 16 and wraps on Sunday, March 19.

It’s an impressive field of talent, with Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Matthew Fitzpatrick all taking part. Two-time defending champ Sam Burns is also back looking to secure a third straight victory at Copperhead Course.

Justin Thomas has emerged as the favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +1100 odds after sitting as a co-favorite with Spieth at +1200 a day prior. Spieth and Fitzpatrick are now second with +1400 odds 24 hours before the tournament starts. Burns is +1800.

Golf Channel will air all four days of the tournament. It will broadcast 2-6 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and then 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For the final two rounds, NBC will provide coverage from 3-6 p.m. both days.

A live stream of the TV broadcasts will be available through NBC. You’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. You can also watch a live stream through PGA TOUR Live, which is available through ESPN+. That features four different streams including a main overall feed, a marquee group feed, a featured groups feed, and a featured holes feed.

The featured groups are the trio of J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, and Joel Dahmen, and the trio of Jonathan Byrd, K.H. Lee, and Webb Simpson. The marquee group is the trio of Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Live

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Live

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR Live