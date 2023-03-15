Pick on the total for Texas Southern-Fairleigh Dickinson on March 15

The First Four in Dayton Ohio will settle who is in the Round of 64 with the Texas Southern Tigers and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights squaring off on Wednesday with a date with Purdue awaiting the winner.

Texas Southern Tigers (-2, 147) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Both teams are looking to push tempo as Texas Southern is 34th in the country in possessions per game while Fairleigh Dickinson is 107th.

The Knights enter the matchup with the better overall shooting but also the worse defense, ranking with Texas Southern 121st in the country in points allowed per possession while Fairleigh Dickinson ranks 298th in this category.

The biggest woes for Fairleigh Dickinson come on the boards as the team does not have a player averaging five rebounds per game or more while both teams allow plenty of second chances with Texas Southern 174th in defensive rebound rate and Fairleigh Dickinson 212th.

Texas Southern will look instead de the arc for most of their offense as they are 357th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.1% and Fairleigh Dickinson is 356th out of 363 Division I teams in opponent 2-point shooting percentage.

The Tigers offense is built around getting the ball inside with 73.5% of their field goal attempts this season taken away from home were 2-point shots, the 13th-highest percentage in the nation.

There should also be plenty of opportunities for points with the clock stopped as Fairleigh Dickinson is 315th in the country in foul rate per defensive play while Texas Southern is 272nd in this category.

Fairleigh Dickinson enters Wednesday having reached at least 70 points in 18 of their last 22 games and with going against an uptempo can exploit their issues on defense inside, Dayton will be treated to a lot of points on Wednesday.

The Play; Texas Southern vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over 147

