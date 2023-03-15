Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 15

We’ve got seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, with ESPN’s doubleheader anchoring the action. Here’s the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 15

Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable

McDaniels is officially questionable but the team believes he’s on track to play. He’ll maintain a nice role off the bench and should have some value as a filler play.

Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - likely to play

Mitchell was ruled out for Tuesday’s game, so he’s likely to play here. The star shooting guard is much more valuable in this matchup, which has seeding implications at the top of the conference.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

If Lowry can’t go, Gabe Vincent will start as the team’s point guard. Tyler Herro could see additional usage as a playmaker.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT

The Lakers have already ruled Davis out for Wednesday’s game. They won Tuesday’s game, and they likely feel they can get this done against a bad Rockets team without Davis. The big man gets a rest, and Wenyen Gabriel should see more playing time as a result.

Alperen Sengun (groin) - questionable

If Sengun can’t go, Tari Eason will be Houston’s primary big man in this game.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable

Naz Reid (calf) - questionable

If Gobert is ruled out and Reid is in, the latter will have strong value as a DFS option. If both are ruled out, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza will see action in the frontcourt.

Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Christian Wood (foot) - questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) - questionable

Irving would be the focal point of this offense if he’s in. Wood’s status will ultimately impact Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Hardaway Jr. sitting would mean more touches for Josh Green and Reggie Bullock.

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - TBD

Jerem Sochan (knee) - TBD

Devin Vassell (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the tanking Spurs play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - probable

The young forward should be back in for Golden State.