Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 15

We’ve got seven games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, with ESPN’s doubleheader anchoring the action. Here’s the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 15
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Jalen McDaniels (hip) - questionable
McDaniels is officially questionable but the team believes he’s on track to play. He’ll maintain a nice role off the bench and should have some value as a filler play.
Donovan Mitchell (injury management) - likely to play
Mitchell was ruled out for Tuesday’s game, so he’s likely to play here. The star shooting guard is much more valuable in this matchup, which has seeding implications at the top of the conference.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
If Lowry can’t go, Gabe Vincent will start as the team’s point guard. Tyler Herro could see additional usage as a playmaker.
Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets
Anthony Davis (foot) - OUT
The Lakers have already ruled Davis out for Wednesday’s game. They won Tuesday’s game, and they likely feel they can get this done against a bad Rockets team without Davis. The big man gets a rest, and Wenyen Gabriel should see more playing time as a result.
Alperen Sengun (groin) - questionable
If Sengun can’t go, Tari Eason will be Houston’s primary big man in this game.
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - questionable
Naz Reid (calf) - questionable
If Gobert is ruled out and Reid is in, the latter will have strong value as a DFS option. If both are ruled out, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza will see action in the frontcourt.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs
Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Christian Wood (foot) - questionable
Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) - questionable
Irving would be the focal point of this offense if he’s in. Wood’s status will ultimately impact Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Hardaway Jr. sitting would mean more touches for Josh Green and Reggie Bullock.
Keldon Johnson (ankle) - TBD
Jerem Sochan (knee) - TBD
Devin Vassell (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the tanking Spurs play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) - probable
The young forward should be back in for Golden State.