Keegan Bradley withdraws from 2023 Valspar Championship

The 2023 Valspar Championship has had a change late in the week ahead of the tournament. Keegan Bradley has withdrawn and Jonathan Byrd will replace him in the field. Byrd joins a trio that includes K.H. Lee and Webb Simpson. They will tee off on Thursday at 8:40 a.m. ET on hole No. 10 and on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on hole No. 1.

This will be Byrd’s ninth tournament of the season. He tied for 35th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last October and tied for 48th at the Puerto Rico Open two weeks ago. In between he failed to make the cut at six tournaments. He has five career TOUR wins, with his last win coming in January 2011 at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. His most recent golfing win was in 2017 at the Web.com Tour Championship. His best major appearance was a tie for eighth at the 2003 Masters.

He enters the tournament 204th in FedExCup points and 644th in the Official World Golf Ranking.