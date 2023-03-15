Report: Cowboys ‘set to part ways’ with RB Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are “set to part ways” with longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott, per Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. The writing was on the wall when the Cowboys franchise-tagged Tony Pollard. He could be released as soon as Wednesday, when the new league year starts at 4 pm EST.

Elliott’s release would likely be designated as a post June 1st release, which would help the Cowboys save $10.9 million against the salary cap. Besides the money given to Pollard on the tag, Elliott’s numbers continue to decline. He averaged a career low 3.8 yards per carry last season and lacked any explosiveness late in the year.

Elliott still scored 12 rushing touchdowns last season, but those came close to the goal line and he gets paid too much to be just a goal line back. In his seven seasons with the Cowboys he averaged over 1,000 rushing yards per season, accumulating 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns, while adding 305 receptions for 2,336 yards and 12 more touchdowns. There’s no doubt he was an elite running back in his prime.

Elliott could find a deal in free agency if he wants, but his days of being a 300 carry back are long gone now.