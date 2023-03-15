What Jaylen Clark injury for UCLA means for March Madness brackets picks

The UCLA Bruins go into March Madness as the No. 2 seed in the West Region, looking to make another Final Four run under Mick Cronin. The Bruins have had to deal with some big injuries this season, with the most notable being guard Jaylen Clark. Here’s a look at his status for the tournament and how the Bruins are impacted by it.

2023 March Madness bracket: Jaylen Clark injury

Will Clark play in NCAA Tournament?

Clark has officially been ruled out for March Madness, and it’s a tough break for UCLA. The guard averaged 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, providing a nice secondary scoring option for Jaime Jaquez Jr. With Clark already ruled out, look for Tyger Campbell and Amari Bailey to take on bigger roles in this squad.

How far can UCLA go without Clark?

The good news for UCLA is its knows Clark’s status and can prepare accordingly. Some teams, like Oregon without Chris Boucher, can make deep runs. Others, like Virginia without De’Andre Hunter, can get smoked in the first round. The Bruins should be able to get to the second weekend, but I have them losing to Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. If they can get past that point, they’ll likely meet either Kansas or UConn in the Elite 8. This is likely where UCLA’s run would end.