What Marcus Sasser injury for Houston means for March Madness brackets picks

The Houston Cougars enter March Madness as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region and the second overall No. 1 seed. Houston is hoping to get back to the Final Four after making it there in 2021 before losing to eventual national champion Baylor. The Cougars hope to have Marcus Sasser back for this campaign. He suffered an injury in the AAC tournament semifinal and did not play in the final, although he was set to be a game-time decision.

2023 March Madness bracket: Marcus Sasser injury

What to do if Sasser is out

The Cougars shouldn’t have much trouble in their opening game against a No. 16 seed. They could run into some problems later on, especially with Auburn, Iowa, Miami and Indiana all as potential opponents in the next two rounds. It seems like Sasser won’t miss more than one or two games but him being out likely takes the Cougars a step down from national title contention.

What to do if Sasser is in

The point guard is so important on both sides of the floor for Houston. He’s the leader for this team as well and makes key plays in key moments. With him in, the Cougars are national title contenders and should be able to make it to the Final Four with ease, especially in a region filled with historically underperforming programs when it comes to March Madness.

How far should you have Houston going in your bracket?

It feels like Sasser will come back for the round of 32, as Houston could give him some extra rest in the first round with a No. 16 seed as the opponent. The Cougars have the most success recently of any program in this Midwest region and have been the most consistent throughout the season. Sasser’s presence would reinforce Houston’s elite defense, which would is enough to pick this team to make the Final Four, the championship game and potentially be the national champion.