Eagles release CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles plan to release cornerback Darius Slay, per Jeff Howe. This comes after the Eagles and Slay couldn’t get a contract extension done and the team gave him permission to seek a trade. This is a pretty big blow to the Eagles secondary, as Slay had a great 2023 season.

The Eagles were able to re-sign cornerback James Bradberry, but they also have safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson hitting free agency. Bringing Gardner-Johnson back becomes more of a need now.

Besides Slay, the Eagles have lost quite a few players from their Super Bowl team already. Safety Marcus Epps, DT Javon Hargrave, LB T.J. Edwards, and LB Kyzir White have all left during free agency. They have been able to retain C Jason Kelce and EDGE rusher Brandon Graham, while adding running back Rashaad Penny, so it isn’t all gloom and doom, but the team has some work to do.

Slay should quickly become a sought after commodity on the free agent market.