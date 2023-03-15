Grand Canyon to practice in Baylor gear ahead of Friday’s March Madness game

The Baylor Bears are not in the same pod as the Grand Canyon Antelopes in the 2023 NCAA tournament, but they are playing at the same regional site and that’s a good thing for the WAC tournament champions. Grand Canyon’s athletic gear and shoes are reportedly not with the team ahead of their scheduled practice, but head coach Bryce Drew is going to get his team to suit up anyway with a little help from his older brother.

Hold up! Just in: As luck would have it, Scott Drew is ALSO in Denver—with Bryce. GCU and Baylor both play there Friday (in different pods).



Grand Canyon's gonna practice in Baylor gear tonight



"We're gonna hook 'em up. What are big brothers for!" Scott Drew just told me. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2023

Baylor head coach Scott Drew, who enters this tournament one year removed from a national title, has decided to loan Grand Canyon some of his team’s swag. There is sure to be video of this exchange and practice at some point, which will basically be a nice commercial for Baylor and the Drews.

Grand Canyon doesn’t play until Friday, but I’m sure the NCAA would not allow the Bears to hand the Antelopes some game jerseys in the event their gear doesn’t show up. If that ends up being the case, the Drews might have to find another alternative solution.