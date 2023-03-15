 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated Champions League title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2022-23 Champions League on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the quarterfinal round.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Erling Haaland celebrates with Bernardo Silva after scoring the 2nd Manchester City goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League has entered the quarterfinal round, with the draw set to take place Friday, March 17. Here’s a look at the teams remaining in the competition, along with their current odds to win the competition according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City: +175
Bayern Munich: +275
Real Madrid: +550
Napoli: +650
Chelsea: +1100
Inter Milan: +2200
Benfica: +2500
AC Milan: +3500

A lot is going to change after the draw, as that will set the matchups for the teams going forward. However, Real Madrid appear to be an excellent choice at +550 to back. Los Blancos are seeing their hopes of winning La Liga slip a bit, so they might focus more on this competition. Chelsea have historically done well in the Champions League and offer some value at +1100. Manchester City have failed too many times to feel good about them as a favorite, even though +175 offers solid value if they get a favorable draw.

