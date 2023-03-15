Updated Champions League title odds ahead of the quarterfinal round

The UEFA Champions League has entered the quarterfinal round, with the draw set to take place Friday, March 17. Here’s a look at the teams remaining in the competition, along with their current odds to win the competition according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City: +175

Bayern Munich: +275

Real Madrid: +550

Napoli: +650

Chelsea: +1100

Inter Milan: +2200

Benfica: +2500

AC Milan: +3500

A lot is going to change after the draw, as that will set the matchups for the teams going forward. However, Real Madrid appear to be an excellent choice at +550 to back. Los Blancos are seeing their hopes of winning La Liga slip a bit, so they might focus more on this competition. Chelsea have historically done well in the Champions League and offer some value at +1100. Manchester City have failed too many times to feel good about them as a favorite, even though +175 offers solid value if they get a favorable draw.