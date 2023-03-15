Edwin Diaz suffers knee injury during World Baseball Classic, carried off field [VIDEO]

Update: The Mets say Diaz has suffered a knee injury and he will receive further imaging tomorrow. The team will provide further updates once the imaging results come back.

Edwin Díaz injured his right knee after tonight’s WBC game. He will undergo imaging tomorrow and we will update when appropriate. — New York Mets (@Mets) March 16, 2023

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz was carried off the field after celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Edwin Diaz is taken off applying no pressure to his leg. Really hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/UjbzQicFbU — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) March 16, 2023

Dominican Republic was favored to win the entire tournament per DraftKings Sportsbook, but has now been eliminated from contention. For now, the focus is on Diaz and the extent of his injury.

Oh man. Not good. Edwin Diaz being helped off the field after celebrating the WBC win. pic.twitter.com/03HqexRmNn — The 7 Line (@The7Line) March 16, 2023

This is a rough break for Diaz, who signed a five-year, $102 million contract with the Mets this past offseason. It is the largest contract for the relief pitcher. The Mets are expected to be among the shortlist of contenders for the 2023 World Series, priced at +750 on DraftKings Sportsbook. They are only behind the defending champions Houston Astros.

Adam Ottavino and David Robertson will be the top relief pitchers for the Mets if Diaz is out for an extended period of time. Someone from the likes of Brandon Berger, Drew Smith and John Curtiss will need to step up to account for Diaz’s innings if he cannot play. Given how this injury looked, it’s unlikely Diaz will be ready for Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season.