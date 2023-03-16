 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ambetter Health 400. The Cup Series is halfway through March and William Byron will look to continue his heater this month with a third straight win.

Byron claimed the checkered flag last week in Phoenix at the United Rentals Work united 500. The weekend prior he won in Las Vegas at the Pennzoil 400. He heads into race week in Atlanta as the co-favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed alongside Kyle Larson at +900. Kyle Busch follows at +1000, and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin are all at +1200.

Byron also happens to be the defending champ of this race. He started 12th but won the first stage and the final stage last year. He beat out Chastain and Kurt Busch in a race then called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.

2023 Ambetter Health 400 odds

Driver Odds to win Top 3 odds
William Byron +900 +250
Kyle Larson +900 +250
Kyle Busch +1000 +300
Ryan Blaney +1200 +350
Ross Chastain +1200 +350
Joey Logano +1200 +350
Denny Hamlin +1200 +350
Christopher Bell +1500 +450
Tyler Reddick +1800 +550
Brad Keselowski +1800 +550
Alex Bowman +1800 +550
Bubba Wallace +2000 +600
Martin Truex Jr. +2500 +800
Kevin Harvick +2500 +800
Daniel Suarez +2500 +800
Chris Buescher +2500 +800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000 +900
Erik Jones +3000 +900
Austin Cindric +3000 +900
Aric Almirola +3000 +900
Chase Briscoe +4000 +1000
Austin Dillon +4000 +1000
Ryan Preece +5000 +1200
Josh Berry +5000 +1200
Corey Lajoie +5000 +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +5000 +1200
Michael McDowell +6000 +1800
Justin Haley +6000 +1800
Todd Gilliland +8000 +2000
Noah Gragson +8000 +2000
Ty Gibbs +8000 +2000
Harrison Burton +10000 +2500
Ty Dillon +25000 +6000
J.J. Yeley +50000 +8000
Cody Ware +50000 +8000
B.J. McLeod +50000 +8000
