NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Ambetter Health 400. The Cup Series is halfway through March and William Byron will look to continue his heater this month with a third straight win.

Byron claimed the checkered flag last week in Phoenix at the United Rentals Work united 500. The weekend prior he won in Las Vegas at the Pennzoil 400. He heads into race week in Atlanta as the co-favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed alongside Kyle Larson at +900. Kyle Busch follows at +1000, and Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin are all at +1200.

Byron also happens to be the defending champ of this race. He started 12th but won the first stage and the final stage last year. He beat out Chastain and Kurt Busch in a race then called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400.