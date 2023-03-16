How to watch the 2023 Valspar Championship via live online stream

The PGA TOUR heads to Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida this week for the 2023 Valspar Championship. Coming out of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Valspar features some solid talent, including Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and two-time defending champ Sam Burns

The tournament gets underway on Thursday, March 16 with Thomas and Spieth sitting as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +1200 odds, while Fitzpatrick is at +1400 and Burns is at +1800.

The tournament will air on Golf Channel for all four days and on NBC for the third and fourth rounds. If you’ll be away from a TV, both channels are available via live stream through NBC. You’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. You can also watch a live stream through PGA TOUR Live, which is available through ESPN+. That features four different streams including:

Main feed that features primary tournament coverage from around the course. Marquee group feed which features every shot from each player in a specific group. Featured groups feed, which provides coverage of two concurrent featured groups. Featured holes feed, which offers a a full look at scenic, pivotal, or iconic holes on the course.

The featured groups are the trio of J.T. Poston, Justin Thomas, and Joel Dahmen, and the trio of Jonathan Byrd, K.H. Lee, and Webb Simpson. The marquee group is the trio of Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and Gary Woodland.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

NBC: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live