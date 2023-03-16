Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Valspar Championship

Wednesday update: Keegan Bradley has withdrawn from the tournament. Jonathan Byrd is replacing him.
The PGA TOUR is playing in Florida this weekend at the 2023 Valspar Championship, and it marks the final Florida stop on the TOUR for the 2022-23 calendar. The tournament gets underway on Thursday with Sam Burns attempting to three-peat as champion.
The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. The last trio of the day — MJ Daffue, Kevin Roy, and Ryan Gerard — close out the day when they tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET You can catch Friday’s action from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and the featured groups.
There is significant wind in the Friday weather forecast, but likely no precipitation. Things are expected to get a bit messy starting on Saturday, but Friday should not see any delays — at least heading into the tournament.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth enter the tournament as +1200 favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. On Friday, Spieth tees off at 1:08 p.m. with Burns and Gary Woodland. Thomas tees off at 1:19 p.m. with J.T. Poston and Joel Dahmen.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Friday.
2023 Valspar Championship, second round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Brian Stuard
|Robby Shelton
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Max McGreevy
|S.H. Kim
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Cody Gribble
|Kevin Streelman
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Byeong Hun An
|Tyson Alexander
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Joseph Bramlett
|Greyson Sigg
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Zac Blair
|Kramer Hickok
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Jim Herman
|Nick Taylor
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cameron Champ
|Andrew Landry
|Tyler Duncan
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Kisner
|Brian Harman
|Zach Johnson
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Robert Streb
|Troy Merritt
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Luke List
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|James Hahn
|Adam Schenk
|Mark Hubbard
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Brice Garnett
|Matthew NeSmith
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ben Martin
|David Lipsky
|9:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Wallace
|Doug Ghim
|9:08 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brent Grant
|Carl Yuan
|Cole Hammer
|9:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Lee Hodges
|Eric Cole
|9:19 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Trevor Cone
|Danny Guise
|9:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Tano Goya
|Pierceson Coody
|9:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Hardy
|Austin Eckroat
|Greg Koch
|9:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harrison Endycott
|Brandon Matthews
|Ludvig Aberg
|9:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Augusto Núñez
|Nick Gabrelcik
|9:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Scott Harrington
|Chris Nido
|12:30 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Taylor Moore
|Alex Smalley
|12:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Hadwin
|Kelly Kraft
|Justin Lower
|12:41 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Kyle Stanley
|Matthias Schwab
|12:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|David Lingmerth
|Chesson Hadley
|12:52 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Jason Dufner
|Brandon Wu
|12:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Wesley Bryan
|Charley Hoffman
|Peter Malnati
|1:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Richy Werenski
|Michael Thompson
|1:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Burns
|Jordan Spieth
|Gary Woodland
|1:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Garrick Higgo
|Martin Laird
|1:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Justin Thomas
|Joel Dahmen
|1:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Erik van Rooyen
|J.B. Holmes
|1:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonathan Byrd
|K.H. Lee
|Webb Simpson
|1:36 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke Donald
|Stephan Jaeger
|Ben Taylor
|1:41 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Ryan Moore
|Cameron Percy
|1:47 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Denny McCarthy
|Doc Redman
|1:52 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Beau Hossler
|Henrik Norlander
|Hank Lebioda
|1:58 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Ben Griffin
|Austin Smotherman
|2:03 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Maverick McNealy
|Will Gordon
|Justin Suh
|2:09 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Sam Stevens
|John VanDerLaan
|2:14 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Akshay Bhatia
|Victor Perez
|2:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Paul Haley II
|Peter Knade
|2:25 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Novak
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Vincent Norrman
|2:31 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Trevor Werbylo
|Alex Chiarella
|2:36 PM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Kevin Roy
|Ryan Gerard