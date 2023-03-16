Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Valspar Championship

Wednesday update: Keegan Bradley has withdrawn from the tournament. Jonathan Byrd is replacing him.

The PGA TOUR is playing in Florida this weekend at the 2023 Valspar Championship, and it marks the final Florida stop on the TOUR for the 2022-23 calendar. The tournament gets underway on Thursday with Sam Burns attempting to three-peat as champion.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 7:40 a.m. ET. The last trio of the day — MJ Daffue, Kevin Roy, and Ryan Gerard — close out the day when they tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET You can catch Friday’s action from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and the featured groups.

There is significant wind in the Friday weather forecast, but likely no precipitation. Things are expected to get a bit messy starting on Saturday, but Friday should not see any delays — at least heading into the tournament.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth enter the tournament as +1200 favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. On Friday, Spieth tees off at 1:08 p.m. with Burns and Gary Woodland. Thomas tees off at 1:19 p.m. with J.T. Poston and Joel Dahmen.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Valspar Championship on Friday.