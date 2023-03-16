How to live stream 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is officially underway. The men’s First Four is complete and the women’s First Four got underway Wednesday evening. We’re now moving into the main course with all the basketball you could possible want over the coming weekend. The rest of the month will feature great basketball, but these first four days will be when things are at their wildest.

2023 March Madness: NCAA Tournament live stream

The NCAA and CBS have made all the games available with the March Madness Live app to anyone using just a cable or streaming login. It provides full coverage of the entire tournament, and can also be downloaded to most Smart TV formats such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and more. You will have to have a subscription to either a cable TV or streaming package however, and that’s not something you have currently there is another solution.

Paramount Plus is for free for seven days, and is also showing all games via their app with basically the same partners. So hypothetically you can cancel after the first four days of March Madness and pay nothing. Once that seven-day trial runs out, you could move right to Hulu Live, who is embracing being able to watch March Madness by telling people they can cancel as soon as the tournament is over right on their splash page.