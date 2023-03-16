 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, prediction for Maryland vs. West Virginia in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Maryland vs. West Virginia in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Spencer Limbach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 08 Big 12 Tournament - Texas Tech at West Virginia Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NCAA Tournament First Round begins on Thursday, March 16 with an interesting 8 vs. 9 seed matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and West Virginia Mountaineers. Tip-off from Birmingham, Alabama is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. ET, and it airs on CBS.

Let’s break down the Maryland vs. West Virginia picks and predictions while looking at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 West Virginia picks

Spread: West Virginia -2
Over/Under: 137.5
Moneyline: WVU -130/Maryland +110

These are two evenly-matched teams on paper, which is what you’d expect from a No. 8 vs. No. 9 game in the NCAA Tournament. However, a closer look reveals a potential weakness on the Maryland side: the Terrapins were 16-1 at home and 5-11 away from College Park (road and neutral) this season. Three of those wins came against some of the worst Power 5 teams in college basketball — Louisville and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is heating up at the right time with five wins in its last seven tries. That includes a narrow 76-74 loss at Kansas that the Mountaineers could’ve won. West Virginia is a long team that could give Maryland problems, and those woes away from College Park could rear their ugly head.

Pick: West Virginia -2

