Picks, prediction for Virginia vs. Furman in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The South Region action kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with Virginia (25-7) facing Furman (27-7) in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 12:40 p.m. ET from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Let’s review the betting odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for this First Round matchup.

No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman picks

Spread: Virginia -5.5

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: Virginia -230, Furman +195

The Paladins will be a popular pick to upset the Cavaliers in the opening round, but the reality is that taking on a team like Virginia poses an entirely different challenge that Furman has yet to face. The Paladins have yet to face a ranked team all season and to make matters worse, they are 1-13 straight up against their last 14 ACC opponents. Conversely, Virginia has overcome each of their last five SoCon opponents.

While beating the Paladins is one part of the equation, I’m not entirely sold on trusting the Cavaliers to cover here. There’s a reason that many have had their faith shaken in Virginia, who is 13-18-1 against the spread this season. Furthermore, they have failed to cover in six of their last nine games. Meanwhile, Furman is Furman is 14-5 versus the spread in its last 19 contests, so look for the Paladins to keep this tight till the final buzzer.

Pick: Furman +5.5