Picks, prediction for Missouri vs. Utah State in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The South Region action kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with the Missouri Tigers (24-9) facing Utah State Aggies (26-8) in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 1:40 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Let’s review the betting odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for this First Round matchup.

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State picks

Spread: Utah State -2

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Utah State -130, Missouri +110

Fans will be tuning in for an offensive showcase as these two teams have proven capable of scoring at will. The Tigers average 79.5 PPG (18th in the country) while the Aggies operate at a 77.7 PPG clip (32nd in the nation). With both teams having a knack for putting the ball in the net, this could come down to which team can limit the other’s volume of possessions.

That’s where the Aggies could have the leg up, as they rank 13th in the country with an average of 26.0 defensive rebounds per game. On the other side, the Tigers average the 19th-fewest total rebounds in the country, so if Utah State can win the battle on the glass it should bode well for them come Thursday afternoon. Additionally, the Aggies have won their last seven outings as the odds-on favorite.

Pick: Utah State -2