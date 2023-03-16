 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, prediction for Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Alabama vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
Mar 10, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) celebrates with center Charles Bediako (14) after his made basket plus one against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The South Region action kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with the Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) facing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (24-10) in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

Let’s review the betting odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for this First Round matchup.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi picks

Spread: Alabama -23.5
Over/Under: 155.5
Moneyline: Alabama -12500, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +2500

Alabama hasn’t allowed any of the off-the-court distractions to impact on-the-court performance as the SEC regular season and tournament champions. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rolled through the Southland Tournament to earn the automatic bid and picked up a 75-71 win over Southeastern Missouri State in the First Four.

Alabama should have no issues cruising to a dominant win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday afternoon, but can it cover this number? I think it will. The Tide love to push the pace with their KenPom adjusted tempo checking in at fourth nationally, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 85th in that category. With the number of possessions maximized, that should give the Tide a greater chance to pull away for a blowout victory, especially with third-leading scorer Terrion Murdix out for the Islanders.

Pick: Alabama -23.5

