Picks, prediction for San Diego State vs. Charleston in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for San Diego State vs. Charleston in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Pete Hernandez
Dec 20, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (20) dribbles the ball during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The South Region action kicks off on Thursday, March 16 with San Diego State (27-6) facing Charleston (31-3) in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is set for 3:10 p.m. ET from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Let’s review the betting odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for this First Round matchup.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston picks

Spread: San Diego State -5
Over/Under: 142.5
Moneyline: San Diego State -225, Charleston +190

The Aztecs’ defense, which allows only 63.8 PPG to their opponents, could prove to be the difference-maker in a matchup that could go right down to the wire. With a potential nail-biter on the horizon, that means it's best to shift to the point total. None of San Diego State’s last seven NCAA Tournament games has featured more than 141 points, and the total has hit the under in each of San Diego State’s last eight games this season.

The under has also hit in five of Charleston’s six games played on a neutral court this season. While the Cougars are liable to get hot from the floor, I think it’s going to take a minute for them to break through this Aztecs defense.

Pick: Under 142.5 points

