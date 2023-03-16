Picks, prediction for Arizona vs. Princeton in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12) will begin their NCAA Tournament play with a matchup with the No. 15 Princeton Tigers (21-8, 10-4 Ivy) on Thursday afternoon. The game is set to tip off at 4:10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and can be seen on TNT.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton picks

Spread: Arizona -14.5

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Arizona -1250, Princeton +800

Arizona tied for second place in the Pac-12 regular season standings but took down the UCLA Bruins in the conference championship heading into the NCAA Tournament. Princeton earned a share of the Ivy League regular season title and claimed the conference tournament with a win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Wildcats’ biggest strength comes on the offensive end where they rate fourth in KenPom adjusted efficiency to go along with an adjusted tempo rated ninth nationally. Arizona reached 80 points 21 times this season, and we’ll see that again as they open up NCAA Tournament play.

Pick: Over 154