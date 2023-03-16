 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, prediction for Iowa vs. Auburn in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Iowa vs. Auburn in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
The No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) and No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) will open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday night. The game will get started at 6:50 p.m. ET from Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, and can be seen on TNT.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn picks

Spread: Auburn -1
Over/Under: 152.5
Moneyline: Auburn -115, Iowa -105

Iowa lost its final two games and closed out the season in fifth place in the Big Ten standings with a second-round loss in the conference tournament. Meanwhile, Auburn lost three of four with a second-round loss in the SEC Tournament after finishing seventh in the regular season standings.

The Hawkeyes are a completely one-sided team with an offense rated third in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 166th defensively. If Iowa goes cold offensively in an unfamiliar stadium, it doesn’t have a defense to rely on. This hasn’t been a recipe for success as the Hawkeyes haven’t reached the Sweet 16 after 12 seasons in charge of the program. Auburn is a far more balanced team, and the Tigers will move on to the second round.

Pick: Auburn -1

