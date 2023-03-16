Picks, prediction for Iowa vs. Auburn in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) and No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) will open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday night. The game will get started at 6:50 p.m. ET from Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, and can be seen on TNT.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Auburn picks

Spread: Auburn -1

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Auburn -115, Iowa -105

Iowa lost its final two games and closed out the season in fifth place in the Big Ten standings with a second-round loss in the conference tournament. Meanwhile, Auburn lost three of four with a second-round loss in the SEC Tournament after finishing seventh in the regular season standings.

The Hawkeyes are a completely one-sided team with an offense rated third in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency and 166th defensively. If Iowa goes cold offensively in an unfamiliar stadium, it doesn’t have a defense to rely on. This hasn’t been a recipe for success as the Hawkeyes haven’t reached the Sweet 16 after 12 seasons in charge of the program. Auburn is a far more balanced team, and the Tigers will move on to the second round.

Pick: Auburn -1