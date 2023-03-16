 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Picks, prediction for Duke vs. Oral Roberts in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We go over the odds and betting lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Duke vs. Oral Roberts in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) takes a shot against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the ACC Championship at Greensboro Coliseum.&nbsp; John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6 ACC) will take on the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0 Summit) in the first round Thursday night. The game will get started at 7:10 p.m. ET from Orlando, Florida, and can be seen on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts picks

Spread: Duke -6.5
Over/Under: 145
Moneyline: Duke -260, Oral Roberts +220

Duke finished in a tie for third in the ACC standings and won the conference tournament in the first season in the post-Coach K era with a nine-game winning streak. Oral Roberts will enter the NCAA Tournament on a 17-game winning streak after rolling through the Summit League regular season and tournament unbeaten.

It might be a trendy pick to take the 30-win team to pull off the 12-5 upset, but Oral Roberts will be in trouble on the defensive end. The Golden Eagles rate 106th in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency and while they can score at a high level, getting consistent stops will become an issue on Thursday night.

Pick: Duke -6.5

More From DraftKings Nation