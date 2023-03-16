Picks, prediction for Texas vs. Colgate in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8, 12-6 Big 12) will open the NCAA Tournament with a matchup with the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8, 17-1 Patriot) on Thursday night. The game will get started at 7:25 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and can be seen on TBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate picks

Spread: Texas -14

Over/Under: 147

Moneyline: Texas -1150, Colgate +750

Texas has a roster filled with seniors, which is a big reason the Longhorns didn’t let the removal of head coach Chris Beard derail the season. Colgate ran through the Patriot League Tournament to qualify for its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Raiders can’t stop anybody with a defense that rates 231st in KenPom adjusted efficiency, but they can score as they check in at 44th on the offensive end in that metric. Colgate kept the deficit within single digits in two of its last three NCAA Tournament appearances and will do enough offensively to stick within this number. The Longhorns may be without third-leading scorer and top rebounder Timmy Allen, who missed the Big 12 Tournament with a lower leg injury.

Pick: Colgate +14