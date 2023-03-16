Picks, prediction for Northwestern vs. Boise State in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) will take on the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9, 13-5 Mountain West) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Tip time is set for 7:35 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, and can be seen on truTV.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Boise State picks

Spread: Northwestern -1.5

Over/Under: 128

Moneyline: Northwestern -125, Boise State +105

Northwestern is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season, and this is the Wildcats’ second-ever appearance in the big dance. The Wildcats lost four of their last five games but finished tied for second place in the Big Ten regular season standings. Boise State advanced to the tournament for the second season in a row and head into the NCAA Tournament with two wins over its last five contests.

Both teams rate inside the top 15 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency, and both offenses are outside the top 75 in that category on the other end. Northwestern is 305th in adjusted tempo, and Boise State is 219th. With good defenses, bad offenses and limited possessions, this total will fall short of the number.

Pick: Under 128