What time does Duke vs. Oral Roberts start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 14-6 ACC) will open their NCAA Tournament play against the No. 12 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (30-4, 18-0 Summit) on Thursday night. The game is scheduled to get started at 7:10 p.m. ET from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and can be seen on CBS.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Duke finished in a tie for third place in the ACC regular season standings and won the conference tournament over the Virginia Cavaliers. The Blue Devils will go for their 10th consecutive victory on Thursday night.

Oral Roberts reached the 30-win mark by picking up its 17th straight victory in the Summit League Tournament championship over North Dakota State. The Golden Eagles are in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the last three seasons.