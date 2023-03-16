What time does Arizona vs. Princeton start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and will go up against No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats in the first round. Princeton took on No. 5 Notre Dame in their last first-round appearance and it went down to the wire, ultimately falling by two against the Fighting Irish. They’ll have another tough test against the Wildcats as they look to upset the three-time national champions.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Princeton

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

Arizona lost two of their last three games of the regular season but still finished with an impressive 25-6 record overall. They’re a fast-paced team who tend to push hard offensively, led by Azuolas Tubelis, who averaged 19.8 points and 9.3 rebounds this season.

Princeton finished 19-8 through the regular season as they finished second in their conference just behind Yale. However, they just logged a 74-65 win over Yale in the Ivy League Championship as Tosan Evbuomwan put up 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists in the contest.