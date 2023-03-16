 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does San Diego State vs. Charleston start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for San Diego State vs. Charleston in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Pete Hernandez
Jan 21, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (20) controls the ball in the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NCAA Tournament starts things off with some South Region action as No. 5 San Diego State (27-6) meets No. 12 Charleston (31-3) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

We have the breakdown of where you can watch this opening round matchup as well as preview what could be a tightly contested matchup that goes down to the wire.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 Charleston

Date: Thursday, March 16
Start time: 3:10 p.m. ET
TV channel: truTV
Live stream: March Madness Live

The Cougars are in the Big Dance for just the sixth time in school history, while the Aztecs are dancing in March for the third season in a row. This opening-round matchup pits two of college basketball teams against each other, with Charleston riding a 10-game winning streak and a CAA championship as the exclamation point. San Diego State won 10 of their last 11 games and captured the MWC title over Utah State.

This head-to-head could be a battle of two very capable defenses, as the Aztecs allowed just 63.6 PPG from their opponents in the regular season, ranking 29th in the nation. The Cougars average 80.8 PPG, a top-15 scoring offense in the country, but could take a minute to heat up against a San Diego State team that embraces a defensive mindset.

