What time does Missouri vs. Utah State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday with some South Region action in the afternoon. The No. 7 Missouri Tigers (24-9) will face the No. 10 Utah State Aggies (26-8) from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Here’s the rundown on where you can catch the action, as well as a preview of what to expect

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 1:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: March Madness Live

This first-round matchup pits two of the nation’s most efficient scoring teams against each other in the Tigers (79.5 PPG) and the Aggies (78.6 PPG). Missouri ranks 23rd in the nation in scoring while Utah State is not far behind, clocking in at 33rd. While these two are more than capable of trading baskets, it could come down to who effectively limits the number of possessions for the other team with Utah State having an advantage on the boards.

The Aggies average 26.0 defensive rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the nation in that category, which could spell trouble for a Tigers team hoping to capitalize on second-chance opportunities.