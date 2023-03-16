What time does Virginia vs. Furman start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers will face the No. 13 Furman Paladins in the First Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Tip-off from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16 while airing on truTV.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Virginia is listed as a 5.5-point favorite.

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Virginia vs. No. 13 Furman

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 12:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: March Madness Live

Virginia (25-7, 15-5) received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament after finishing second in the ACC regular season and runner-up in the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers are known for their defensive prowess while carrying the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Reece Beekman, on its roster. Virginia missed the NCAA Tournament last year but returned this time around with high expectations.

Furman (27-7, 15-3) finished first place in the Southern Conference for the regular season, then defeated Chattanooga 88-79 in the conference tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Paladins carry a highly-efficient offense led by guard Mike Bothwell, who averages 18.0 points per game. This is Furman’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1980 when it lost in the first round to Tennessee.

The winner will advance to play on Saturday against whichever team emerges from the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs and No. 12 College of Charleston Cougars matchup.