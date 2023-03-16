What time does UCLA vs. UNC-Asheville start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Tournament is here. After the completion of the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, the field of 64 is set and ready to go. The games begin on Thursday, March 16th, and the final game of the day will be a matchup in the West Region between the No. 15 UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins.

Here’s some info on how you can catch all of the action.

2023 March Madness: No.2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC Asheville

Date: March 15

Start time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: TruTV

Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live App

UNC Asheville will be making its first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2016 when they lost to Villanova in the first round as a 16 seed. They won the Big South conference tournament to reach this year’s field. UCLA is a team expected to make a deep run into March, led by Pac-12 player of the year Jaime Jaquez Jr., who averages 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

UCLA is a -17.5 favorite, and the point total is set at 135.5 according to Draft Kings Sportsbook.