What time does Texas A&M vs. Penn State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC) will take on the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The game will get started at 9:55 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and can be seen on TBS.

2023 March Madness: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Penn State

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas A&M finished second place in the SEC regular season standings behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Aggies did the same in the conference tournament. Wade Taylor IV is the team leader in points (16.5), assists (4.0) and steals (1.8) per game.

Penn State tied for ninth place in the Big Ten and came two points away from winning the conference tournament title. The Nittany Lions are led by Jalen Pickett, who’s putting up 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.