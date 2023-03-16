 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Texas A&M vs. Penn State start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over start time and some basic viewing info for Texas A&M vs. Penn State in the First Round of 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinals - Texas A&amp;M vs Vanderbilt Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9, 15-3 SEC) will take on the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13, 10-10 Big Ten) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night. The game will get started at 9:55 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and can be seen on TBS.

Date: Thursday, March 16
Start time: 9:55 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas A&M finished second place in the SEC regular season standings behind the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Aggies did the same in the conference tournament. Wade Taylor IV is the team leader in points (16.5), assists (4.0) and steals (1.8) per game.

Penn State tied for ninth place in the Big Ten and came two points away from winning the conference tournament title. The Nittany Lions are led by Jalen Pickett, who’s putting up 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.

