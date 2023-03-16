What time does Tennessee vs. Louisiana start in First Round of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10, 11-7 SEC) will take on the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (26-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) in the NCAA Tournament’s first round on Thursday night. The game will tip off at 9:40 p.m. ET from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and can be seen on CBS.

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana

Date: Thursday, March 16

Start time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Tennessee finished in a tie for third place in the SEC regular standings and lost the conference tournament quarterfinal round against the Missouri Tigers. They will play their fourth game without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler, who tore his ACL in late February.

Louisiana is on a five-game winning streak and qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a Sun Belt Tournament title in a matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars.